Since Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, other potential departures are being discussed. Last summer saw the Reds part ways with six senior players, including Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and former captain Jordan Henderson.

With the Klopp era coming to an end in just a few months' time, Liverpool could be headed for another shake up on the transfer market. The biggest name being linked to an exit is Mohamed Salah, following last year's hefty interest from Saudi Arabia.

With less than 18 months left on his current contract, the Reds could opt to cash in at the end of the season, but there have also been hopeful whispers of contract extension talks.

But while Salah's future is not yet set in stone, the same cannot be said for Thiago Alcantara, who is due to leave Anfield upon the expiry of his contract this June. According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), 'everything indicates' a summer exit for the midfielder, whose five minute cameo against Arsenal on Sunday was his first appearance of the season.

Given his ongoing troubles with his hip injury, plus Klopp's hefty midfield recruitment last summer and the rise of Curtis Jones, Thiago has fallen drastically out of favour at Anfield. When he leaves the club at the end of the season, he will be 33 years of age but the report claims that Thiago has 'no shortage of suitors waiting for him when he becomes a free agent.

No interested teams have been named as of yet but if it wasn't clear before, it is now 'extremely likely' that he will be embarking on a new chapter once the 2023/24 season comes to a close.