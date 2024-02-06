Manuel Neuer has enjoyed huge success at Bayern Munich. (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has been earmarked for two potential jobs in management after he leaves Liverpool, according to Manuel Neuer.

Klopp, who is stepping down at the end of the season, has enjoyed a brilliant eight-plus year career on Merseyside. He has the chance to go out in a blaze of glory as Liverpool are primed to go deep into all four competitions, with the first stop being a date with Chelsea at Wembley at the end of this month.

Stating that he was 'tired' of the intensity of his current role, it seems unlikely that we will see him jump into another role so soon after his exit from Liverpool. Previously, he was set for a break after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014/15 season but he was quickly back in action after accepting the Liverpool role in October, a few months later. And the German legend that is Neuer has claimed that we could see him take over at one of two clubs, in which both would see Klopp return to his native country.

During a visit to a fan club last week, Neuer was asked whether Klopp could manage Bayern, replying: "I think it depends on him. I don't think FC Bayern has anything against that, because he’s a renowned, very good, experienced, tactically astute coach who has gained big respect from all footballers and athletes and I believe that he's definitely a potential candidate who could work for Bayern at some point.

"Whether he wants to do that is of course his business. Maybe he wants to take a break first. Maybe he no longer wants the day-to-day business - I can imagine him possibly being the national team coach one day. Of course, that mainly depends on him."