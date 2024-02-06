'Potential candidate' - Manuel Neuer names two potential jobs Jurgen Klopp could explore after Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp: The Liverpool manager is set to leave at the end of the season.
Jurgen Klopp has been earmarked for two potential jobs in management after he leaves Liverpool, according to Manuel Neuer.
Klopp, who is stepping down at the end of the season, has enjoyed a brilliant eight-plus year career on Merseyside. He has the chance to go out in a blaze of glory as Liverpool are primed to go deep into all four competitions, with the first stop being a date with Chelsea at Wembley at the end of this month.
Stating that he was 'tired' of the intensity of his current role, it seems unlikely that we will see him jump into another role so soon after his exit from Liverpool. Previously, he was set for a break after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014/15 season but he was quickly back in action after accepting the Liverpool role in October, a few months later. And the German legend that is Neuer has claimed that we could see him take over at one of two clubs, in which both would see Klopp return to his native country.
During a visit to a fan club last week, Neuer was asked whether Klopp could manage Bayern, replying: "I think it depends on him. I don't think FC Bayern has anything against that, because he’s a renowned, very good, experienced, tactically astute coach who has gained big respect from all footballers and athletes and I believe that he's definitely a potential candidate who could work for Bayern at some point.
"Whether he wants to do that is of course his business. Maybe he wants to take a break first. Maybe he no longer wants the day-to-day business - I can imagine him possibly being the national team coach one day. Of course, that mainly depends on him."
Despite his affiliation with Dortmund in the past, he competed heavily with Bayern across his time at the club he did speak out on the possibility of joining them back in 2022 when he was asked about his future, "I could have gone to Bayern a few times, I could have won more titles in my life, pretty sure I would say - I didn't do it. I had a contract here and I never went to Bayern. That's completely fine. The world is not full of winners, the world is full of triers hopefully. And I try and sometimes I win with some other people together. I am happy with that."