Liverpool’s pursuit of more midfield targets continues.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 14th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

An update has emerged on reported Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat, who has received a lot of interest recently. The Fiorentina midfielder has been holding out for a bid from Barcelona this summer but he is said to be ‘getting tired of waiting’ and a move to Anfield could instead be a likely option.

That’s according to Sport (via Rousing the Kop), who have reported that a deal with Barcelona looks unlikely as the Catalonian side no longer see his £26 million price tag as value for money. They are now instead trying to bide their time in hopes his fee will be decreased.

However, the situation has left Amrabat frustrated, as he wants to put plans in place for his future sooner rather than later, especially with just one year remaining on his current contract. Unless Barcelona are willing to ‘define their position’ soon, the 26-year-old could be exploring other potential destinations this transfer window.

Liverpool and Spurs are both keen on Amrabat and have been monitoring his situation. Atlético Madrid are also said to be interested but are struggling to meet Fiorentina’s asking price, meaning he could be headed to England. The Reds have already forked out £35 million on Alexis Mac Allister, so £26 million for another addition to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield transformation would certainly be an acceptable amount.

Amrabat received a lot of praise for his performances at the World Cup with Morocco. Former Spain manager Luis Enrique lauded both Amrabat and his compatriot Hakim Ziyech as “extraordinary” players following Morocco’s penalty shootout win over the Red Fury in the round of 16.

Liverpool are linked to several other midfield options as they look to completely revamp their current engine room set-up. Last season’s disappointing finish has left Klopp eager to bolster his ranks this summer. The departing James Milner and Naby Keïta have already agreed terms with Brighton and Werder Bremen respectively, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also attracting interest from Aston Villa.

