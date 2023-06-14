For all the talk of a move to Liverpool for Mason Mount, the latest reports have told us that the two clubs have disagreed on the valuation of the England international.

With midfield recruits the priority this summer, Mount’s contract dispute with Chelsea created a possible opportunity for the Reds to sign the 24-year-old. The club are unwilling to pay their academy graduate the contract that he feels he deserves, which has led to reports of a move away to Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Mount has one year left on his current deal and the club do not want to lose him on a free transfer next season, but with no end in sight as it stands, he looks increasingly likely to leave the club. For Liverpool, the latest reports have suggested that they will not continue to pursue Mount because Chelsea have valued the player too highly for a summer switch.

United have agreed terms with the player, but the two clubs are still working out the details of the transfer fee. According to the Athletic, Mount is no longer an option with an asking price of £70million ($88m) to £80million deemed vastly excessive. With just one year left on his deal, it makes sense to look elsewhere for a cheaper alternative.

The Chelsea midfielder possesses strong experience for club and country and he was the club’s Player of the Season for both the 20/21 and 21/22 seasons before falling off last season. Chelsea struggled as a whole, with Mount no exception, as injuries and manager turnovers saw him struggle to find any sort of consistency. He ended the season with just three goals and six assists across 35 appearances after producing double figures for both goals and assists in the 2021/22 campaign.