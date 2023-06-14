Who were the five fastest players in the Premier League this season?

Every season, we take a look back at who scored the most goals, won the most tackles, or kept the highest clean sheet tally, but the real excitement lies in finding out which Premier League speedsters clocked the fastest pace.

There are usually some surprise names up at the top — which makes it all the more interesting — and the 2022/23 season was no different. Liverpool are included in the top five list, as revealed by the Premier League. So let’s take a look at who was their quickest player and where they came in the list.

5. Darwin Nunez

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp’s record signing is in at number five with an impressive 36.53km/h. Darwin Núñez reached this speed during Liverpool’s first game of the season against Fulham, where he came on as a substitute and really made a case for himself.

The Uruguay international contributed a goal and an assist towards Liverpool’s overall 2-2 draw on the road.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring a goal

4. Anthony Gordon

Former Everton star Anthony Gordon is just ahead of his ex-Merseyside derby rival with a top speed of 36.61km/h, which he reached while still with the Toffees. The midfielder’s rapid run also came against Fulham back in October — the match ended 0-0 at Craven Cottage.

3. Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea’s blockbuster summer signing may have fallen short of the mark in front of goal but he definitely has a lot of pace to burn. Mykhailo Mudryk hit a top speed of 36.63km/h against Liverpool at the start of the year, which, like the other fixtures so far, ended in a stalemate result.

2. Brennan Johnson

Advertisement

Advertisement

Because of their fight to stay in the Premier League, a lot of Nottingham Forest’s individual player performances went under the radar. Brennan Johnson was a huge part of the Reds’ survival with his goals but his ability to lose his man and chase down balls with a top speed of 36.70km/h should also be recognised.

Johnson hit this speed against Manchester City back in February in, you guessed it, another draw. Forest held the champions to a 1-1 tie thanks to a late Chris Wood equaliser.

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring a goal

1. Kyle Walker