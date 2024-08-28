Federico Chiesa | Getty Images for FIGC

Liverpool FC transfer news: The attacker looks likely to be Arne Slot’s second signing of the summer.

Liverpool are set to sign Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa as Fabrizio Romano confirmed he will fly to Merseyside for his medical today.

The 26-year-old has been left out of both matchday squads so far at the start of the new campaign as new boss Thiago Motta looks to offload the Euro 2020 winner. He managed 10 goals in all competitions last season and was a key starter for Italy in the summer Euros.



According to Romano, Liverpool have made significant progress across the past few days and he has given the deal his famous ‘Here We Go’ confirmation which means the deal will be completed very soon. It will be Liverpool second’s signing after Giorgi Mamardashvili and the fee is said to be around £10m with bonues.

He confirmed the latest positive news on X: ‘BREAKING: Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for €13m initial fee with add-ons. Four year contract for Chiesa as new Liverpool player, set to fly later today. Chiesa accepted Liverpool immediately. Deal DONE. Exclusive story confirmed.’

Having been, at one point in his career, a player who was valued around £100m by Juventus, an ACL injury suffered in early 2022 led to a difficult spell. However, he only missed six games last season in total and he looks to have recovered to a level where he can feature regularly once again.

Plus, considering his role at Liverpool is likely to be as an alternate for one of the starting attackers, there won’t be huge pressure on his fitness to be a key starter every week. But his versatility and clear quality off either foot will give Arne Slot a new weapon over what is likely to be a long season challenging across multiple fronts.

Signing Mamardashvili was an exciting deal for the fans but given he will remain on loan at Valencia, he doesn’t truly feel like a new addition as he won’t be in the squad for another year. The arrival of Chiesa would give the fans - and the squad - a boost as they were the only club across Europe’s top five leagues not to make any signings until confirming the Georgian keeper.