Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 07, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have had a busy week on the transfer front as their business ramped up following the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace

Liverpool are continuing to work on their incoming and outgoing transfer business with the 2025-26 Premier League season now underway for the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side kicked off the defence of their title against Bournemouth on Friday night at Anfield.

They recorded a dramatic 4-2 win on Merseyside as they went 2-0 up before conceding twice. However, late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah ensured three points for the defending champions.

One player who will not be around for the upcoming campaign is Ben Doak, with reports the former Celtic youngster is on his way to the Cherries.

Deal agreed for Ben Doak to join Bournemouth

While Liverpool have spent a huge amount this summer, they have offset a good chunk of those fees with several exits. The likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah have left for big fees and the Reds have now reportedly agreed their latest exit.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that a deal is in place for the Scotland international to make the move to the south coast. He posted on X: “Ben Doak to Bournemouth, here we go! Deal in place with Liverpool for £25m transfer fee.

“Porto are no longer in the mix since Tuesday as they’ve been informed of deal in place with AFCB. Formal steps to follow next.”

Paul Joyce of the Times reported that Doak had withdrawn from Liverpool’s squad for the game against the Cherries on Friday in order to seal the move.

Ben Doak victim of Mo Salah longevity

Doak will only turn 20 in November and certainly has his best years ahead of him. He scored in a 4-1 friendly win over Athletic Club earlier this month as he again showed promise.

However, the Scotland international plays in the same position as Mohamed Salah and despite his obvious quality - he is not in a position to usurp the Egyptian international in the coming seasons.

Salah agreed a new two-year deal at Anfield in the latter stages of the 2024-25 campaign and last term he also produced some of his best attacking numbers since moving to Liverpool in 2017. Liverpool have agreed a buy-back clause for Quansah following his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

With Doak showing glimpses of big potential, it could prove a major error if they have failed agreed a similar clause with Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough. He had his campaign cut short by injury but he scored three goals and provided seven assists in 24 appearances for the north east club.