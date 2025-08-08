Liverpool ready to launch game-changing £101m bid as Leeds eye surprise swoop for West Ham favourite | Getty Images

Leeds United have their eye on a Liverpool youngster this summer along with two other Premier League clubs

Liverpool have been among the biggest spenders in the transfer market this summer but they have also sold shrewdly to help balance the books.

The Reds have spent over £250m on new players with a club record deal for Florian Wirtz and their transfer record could be smashed again as they eye a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

However, the Reds have raised over £100m through player sales already this summer following confirmed departures for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyler Morton, Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Darwin Nunez is also poised to leave for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal with a deal agreed between the clubs for an initial £46m. Nunez is set to have his medical on Friday. Once that deal goes through, Liverpool’s total earned from player exits will pass £170m.

It could soon pass £200m, with Harvey Elliott in talks over an Anfield exit as RB Leipzig eye a deal for the England Under-21 star. He is valued at £40m by the Reds.

Leeds United latest club to be interested in Ben Doak

The newly-promoted side open their campaign at home to Everton in just over a week and Doak is a winger “Leeds have discussed.” The report from The Athletic adds: “Sources close to the player and Anfield indicated United have expressed interest in the 19-year-old.”

Crystal Palace saw offers rejected for Doak back in January. He spent the last season out on loan at Middlesbrough. However, he saw his loan at the club cut short by a thigh injury. His last appearance for Boro was at the end of January as he returned to Liverpool early to recover.

The Reds are said to have placed a £20m valuation on the player.

Liverpool must only sanction loan exit for Ben Doak

At 19-years-old, Doak still has almost an entire career ahead of him. Back in 2023, Liverpool revealed he had signed a new long-term deal but did not confirm how long the new contract was.

Doak’s biggest issue is that he plays the same position as Mohamed Salah and he has only made 10 senior appearances for the Reds. However, Salah’s new contract is two years long and the club need a long-term successor for the Anfield icon.

In the limited game-time he has had for the senior side, Doak has shown flashes of brilliance and in the pre-season win over Athletic Club he also displayed his quality. The best thing for the Reds is to loan Doak to a Premier League club to gain top-flight experience.

Analysing how he fares with regular Premier League football makes more sense for the club compared to a £20m sale. Moves to the likes of Leeds, West Ham and Wolves could prove ideal but the player must be guaranteed game-time.