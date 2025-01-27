Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool transfer target is being pursued by Premier League rivals Manchester United

Liverpool’s bid to win a second Premier title in five years continued over the weekend as they defeated Ipswich Town 4-1 at Anfield to maintain their six-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table.

Transfer deadline day is just over a week away and as things stand, any incomings on Merseyside are unlikely. The Reds are keen to tie down Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new contracts with new signings not likely until the summer.

The Reds are still in all four competitions as they prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final next week while they also have a fourth-round tie at Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup. They secured their spot in the Champions League last 16 with their 2-1 win over Ligue 1 side Lille next week.

Liverpool target has ‘agreed’ Man Utd terms

Liverpool have been linked with a handful of players this month but that interested has not materialised into anything concrete. It was reported earlier this month that Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was admired by the Reds but the winger has since joined Paris Saint-Germain on a deal until 2029.

Left-back Patrick Dorgu has also been linked with a move to Anfield this month. He has been on the Reds’ radar for a number of years now, as his agent revealed in the summer of 2023 that Liverpool had offered him a move. Speaking at the time, his agent said: "Liverpool want him. Liverpool have been watching him and interested in him for some time, but if he goes there, he’ll have to play in the U23 team. It’s not the best for him, so I advise him not to do it. They can offer him a lot of money, but that’s not what we’re looking for right now. We focus on his career, development and playing time. Liverpool are, of course, not the only club that want him. There are many clubs here in England who are keeping an eye on him.”

In a new update on the player’s future, Fabrizio Romano reported on X: ”Manchester United are set to approach Lecce again early this week for Patrick Dorgu. Add-ons will be key part of the final proposal to get closer to Lecce’s request (€40m price tag). Dorgu has already agreed terms with Manchester United, Napoli are keen on summer move.”

Carragher urges Liverpool to invest at left back

United have already had two bids turned down by Lecce for Dorgu, as the Serie A club believe more clubs will be interested come the summer. Given the predicted interest, they are not budging on the asking price for the Danish player. However, as noted above the defender has agreed a move and will join the Red Devils if the clubs can agree a transfer fee.

Left-back is a position that Liverpool need to strengthen in the coming transfer window, according to ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. He said earlier this month: "Liverpool need to sign a full-back. I think they need a left-back. I just think Andy Robertson, who is an absolute legend, is just hanging on in every game. I don’t think Kostas Tsimikas is quite of the standard to come in and replace him. I think if Liverpool could get a left-back in January, I think that’d put Liverpool in a really strong position to win the league.”