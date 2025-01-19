Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract this summer

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool hero Robbie Fowler has proposed a new theory behind the club’s apparent contract stand-off with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The key trio are all in the final months of their respective deals at Anfield and as things stand no agreement with any of the three stars is in sight.

All three men played the full game as Liverpool moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a dramatic 2-0 win over Brentford. After another frustrating afternoon in front of goal, the Reds looked set to draw a third-straight Premier League game but Darwin Nunez arrived with two stoppage-time strikes to clinch a memorable win. The victory was made all the more important just a couple of hours later as Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have 17 games remaining in their bid to win their 20th league title but the long-term futures of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold have dominated most of the transfer headlines.

Fowler feels ‘two players have signed’

Robbie Fowler has established himself in Liverpool legend with 183 goals in 357 games for the club. He was nicknamed “God” during his playing days as he spent eight years at his boyhood club between 1993 and 2001 before returning for a second spell in 2006. He won an FA Cup, UEFA Cup (now Europa League), Super Cup and two League Cups with the Reds.

Speaking about the contract situation at Liverpool, Fowler proposed his theory on what was happening. He told Prime Video, via Glasgow World: "I do have a little theory actually, I don't know if this is so far from the truth. I just think two of them have signed already, for some reason and maybe one hasn't. But a simple fact is that the club can't come out and say 'you have signed' because it makes the other one look worse. I think there is a possibility that may have happened."

Reports from the Netherlands earlier this month claimed Van Dijk was on the verge of a new deal. Alexander-Arnold has been targeted by Real Madrid while there is interest from Saudi Arabia in Salah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Slot has said

All three players are free to speak to foreign clubs about agreeing a pre-contract deal. It means Alexander-Arnold would be able to agree a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer if that was his wish while Salah and Van Dijk could also confirm their next moves before the season is out.

Speaking late last month, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said the trio are in “constant talks”. He told a press conference: "If we would [have made any breakthroughs] then it's probably not the moment to tell you now. In general, I don't talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them has extended. Keep asking, that's your job, but you're probably not going to get an answer from me. It's clear that from 1 January, maybe for you guys (media), things change a lot but they are in constant talks with the club and let's wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy."