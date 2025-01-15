Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has addressed a transfer need for his former club | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have had a somewhat stuttering start to 2025 as they seek to win the Premier League title

Liverpool have endured a somewhat slow start to the calendar year with only one win in their four games in 2025. That victory came last weekend as they beat League Two side Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. The Reds kicked off the year with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United before losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

On Tuesday night, the Reds drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest despite enjoying the vast majority of possession and creating more chances than their rivals. After the game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher felt his old side deserved to gain all three points and urged the Reds to sign a defender as he feels their solidity at the back that served them well in the opening months has gone.

It is not the first time this season the ex-defender has identified a transfer need for Liverpool. The 46-year-old made 737 appearances for the Reds throughout his career and has spotted some deficiencies in the current squad.

Carragher feels Liverpool ‘need’ new full-back

Speaking earlier this month, Carragher said Liverpool need a new left-back as he believes Andy Robertson is “hanging on in every game”. The 30-year-old has remained first choice on the left side of Liverpool’s defence under Arne Slot but the Dutchman has rotated a number of times this campaign with Kostas Tsimikas another option in the position.

Carragher said on Sky Sports in the wake of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United: "Liverpool need to sign a full-back. I think they need a left-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold was really poor. He will be a lot better than that and Conor Bradley is fantastic. I just think Andy Robertson, who is an absolute legend, is just hanging on in every game. I don't think Kostas Tsimikas is quite of the standard to come in and replace him. I think if Liverpool could get a left-back in January, I think that'd put Liverpool in a really strong position to win the league."

Liverpool ‘ready’ to sign new left-back

According to reports from Solo Lecce in Italy, via Sport Witness, Liverpool are ready to make a move for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu. The 19-year-old joined the Serie A club in 2022 as an academy prospect. He has since penned a deal with Lecce until the summer of 2027. He has already earned four senior international caps for Denmark and is on Manchester United’s short-list of left-back targets.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay just over £33m to sign Dorgu in an attempt to see off competition from other clubs. The 19-year-old is a left-back by trade but can play further up the pitch and has played as a right winger on occasion. He has made 55 appearances for Lecce since being promoted to the senior side, scoring five goals and providing two assists. While United are interested in the player, they will be unlikely to move for the player this month unless they sanction permanent exits. The Old Trafford club have little budget to work with this month as manager Ruben Amorim is currently restricted to loan deals and free agents.