Liverpool are moving forward with a deal for a new striker

Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s dream striker signing this summer but the Reds are looking at several alternatives in the event Newcastle United refuse to come to the negotiating table.

The Magpies insist the player is not for sale this summer and value the Sweden international in excess of £150m. Liverpool are willing to do business in the region of £120m which would be a club record move for the Reds following a move for Florian Wirtz last month.

A £120m move for Isak would also be a British record fee and completely shatter Newcastle’s record sale, which stands at £35m. That is what Liverpool paid for Andy Carroll back in January 2011 and what Nottingham Forest forked out to sign Elliot Anderson last summer.

However, Newcastle chiefs have instructed the club not to sell Isak and Liverpool are now working on alternatives. One such is Eintracht Frankfurt ace Hugo Ekitike.

Fabrizio Romano gives update on Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool

Newcastle have seen a club-record bid of around £70m turned down for Ekitike with Frankfurt only keen to sell the player for his reported release clause, which is around £86m.

Giving an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of the player, Fabrizio Romano shared: “Understand Liverpool are advancing today in club to club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. While Isak deal depends on final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance...Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike.”

Ekitike scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions last season as Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League. The German outfit sold Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in January and will not want to lose Ekitike but understand there is little they can do if his release clause is met.

However, the Bundesliga outfit do have the ability to stand firm over a sale with Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche insisting the player won’t leave the club if the price isn’t right.