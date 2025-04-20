Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all reportedly in the race to sign Dean Huijsen.

Dean Huijsen is favouring a Premier League stay should he leave AFC Bournemouth, reports suggest.

The centre-back has enjoyed a highly impressive season at the Cherries. After arriving from Juventus last summer, he has made 31 appearances, scoring two goals and recording one assist. Huijsen’s performance also earned him a breakthrough into the Spain senior set-up and made his debut in a Nations League quarter-final win over the Netherlands last month.

The 20-year-old has a host of clubs being linked with his signature. Liverpool are one of them, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United. However, Spanish superpowers Huijsen are said to be keen, with the defender spending much of his childhood growing up in Spain and part of Malaga’s academy.

Huijsen has a £50 million release clause installed in his Vitality Stadium contract. But with Madrid unsure whether they want to bolster their centre-back options, that is why Huijsen is leaning towards remaining in England.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For sure the most interesting case will be the one of Dean Huijsen – as revealed more than two months ago, he has a release clause of £50m, and he’s going to leave Bournemouth in the summer.

“There is interest from Real Madrid, yes. There have been many rumours from Spain but, at the moment, Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back or not.

“That’s why, at the moment, Dean Huijsen is leaning towards a move internally, in the Premier League. He’s expected to continue in the Premier League, but at a different club. There is interest from several clubs. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle – these four are surely in the race. Bayern [Munich] have also been calling for weeks and weeks, but another Premier League club looks like being the most realistic destination.”

Will Liverpool sign Dean Huijsen?

Liverpool could look to bolster their defensive options in the summer transfer window. While Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract, keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2027, the Reds could begin their search for a long-term successor. In addition, Arne Slot may want another option to rotate with Ibrahima Konate, who has been van Dijk’s regular partner as Liverpool close in on claiming the Premier League title.

However, a centre-back may not be the immediate priority with Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez also options. Liverpool are likely to have a new striker at the top of their wish list, with the role proving somewhat of a problem position. Diogo Jota has endured injury issues once again and Darwin Nunez has been out of favour. Nunez has managed to score only seven goals in all competitions. Luis Diaz has operated in the number-nine role at times but has proven he is much better when deployed on the left wing.

The Reds are also expected to bring in a fresh left-back to add competition for Andy Robertson. Another Bournemouth player, Milos Kerkez, is on Liverpool’s radar and with £40 million price tag mooted.