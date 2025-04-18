Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liverpool icon wants to see his former side on the market for this star during the summer window.

Liverpool are looking to splash the cash on a new centre-forward this summer but Jamie Carragher doesn’t believe his former club will fork out obscene money to bring in someone like Alexander Isak.

The Newcastle United star is hot property right now and has been for several months. His efforts in front of goal have contributed to the Magpies pushing once again for Champions League qualification, as well as their first trophy in 70 years.

Newcastle beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final to mark a huge club milestone. Isak was on hand to net one of his side’s two goals, securing a monumental moment in the Toon’s history.

With 25 goals and six assists in all competitions this season, Isak is the subject of a lot of interest but it will take a lot of money to convince Newcastle to sell their star striker.

Jamie Carragher suggests Alexander Isak alternative for Liverpool

A number of reports have claimed different transfer fees for Isak. One of the latest figures is £150 million, which would totally eclipse Liverpool’s current transfer record of £85 million, which was spent on Darwin Nunez.

The Reds offered an eye-watering £111 million to Brighton in 2023, in attempt to sign Moises Caicedo. This shows Liverpool have the capacity to table such figures, but whether they will go as high as £150 million remains to be seen.

Carragher has named his personal preferred alternative for Liverpool, focusing on Hugo Ekitike, who is another name on his former club’s radar.

“I don’t think they’ll absolutely break the bank. There’s the lad at Eintracht Frankfurt, who scored against Tottenham. Ekitike, that smacks to me the type of player Liverpool would sign,” the Anfield icon told The Overlap US.

“He’s 22, he’s at a club you think would probably be a selling club. He’s done really well. He went to PSG as a young kid, it didn’t work out for him, but he’s still really young [and has] great numbers this season. He looks to me like the type of player Liverpool would sign instead of Isak.”

Who is Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike?

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Ekitike this summer. The club sent scouts to watch him against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League, and he impressed by scoring during the away performance.

The 22-year-old only signed for Frankfurt last summer but he is enjoying his debut season. Ekitike has contributed 21 goals and nine assists in all competitions so far this season, including his important goal against Spurs on the European stage.

Having only recently signed for the Bundesliga side, Ekitike is under contract until 2029, so the club are in no rush to cash in on their star striker. The CaughtOffside report claims that it will likely cost Liverpool and any other interested club in the region of €85 million (£73m) to sign the rising French star this summer.