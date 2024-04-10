Fabrizio Romano makes Liverpool manager claim after 'representatives' contacted

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the latest news on Liverpool’s quest to acquire Sporting manager Ruben Amorim.

With Jurgen Klopp set to depart in the summer, managerial targets are few and far between with Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi having already been ruled out. However, Amorim is likely to be available and Liverpool are among a few clubs - including Chelsea and Barcelona - and their pursuit is in process.

Currently, his side are on track for league and cup glory as he looks to win his second league title in Portugal, as well as his fourth cup. They were close to meeting Liverpool in the Europa League quarter-final as they lost narrowly to Atalanta but, regardless of their European exit, they’ve been mightily impressive this season and very entertaining.

Writing in his Daily Column, he claimed Amorim remains a strong candidate while others have fell away. “Ruben Amorim is the favoured candidate for Liverpool for sure. But we still have to wait and see because Liverpool are discussing this possibility internally, while they have also made contacts with people close to Amorim. This is significant because it’s not something they did with Roberto de Zerbi or some of the other names we’ve seen in the media in recent weeks. Amorim remains a strong candidate – they are well informed on his contract situation and there will be more discussions over him becoming the new Liverpool manager.”

Earlier last week, Romano revealed what Amorim’s manager release clauses were. Written on X, he said: ‘Rúben Amorim contract situation. €30m release clause only valid for clubs in Portugal. €20m release clause for clubs from abroad. Verbal pact in case of top club proposal: €10m could be enough to let Rúben leave in the summer.’