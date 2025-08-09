Newcastle United have rejected bid of £110 million from Liverpool for Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United have reportedly offered Alexander Isak a new contract to remain at the club.

The striker is the subject of interest from Liverpool, who have made a bid of £110 million. While that was rebuffed, Isak has ambitions of completing a move to the Premier League champions.

The Sweden international, who scored 27 goals last season, did not travel with Eddie Howe’s side for their pre-season tour of Asia. Rather than remaining on Tyneside, he opted to train at former club Real Sociedad’s base. Since returning to Newcastle, Isak has been away from the main group and did not feature in a 2-2 friendly against Espanyol on Friday night.

Howe update on Isak

Manager Howe admitted Isak will not feature against Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season next weekend. He said: “We’ve had discussions and it’s clear at the moment we can’t have him involved with the group. I don’t know how long that will be for. It’s clear I can’t involve him with the team at the moment.

‘He is training later than the rest of the squad. There have been discussions since the tour. I don’t think disciplinary action has happened. He is here, so of course he has a future at Newcastle. From our perspective, we would love to have him back with the team, but the situation has to be right for that to happen.”

Newcastle have failed to sign a potential replacement for Isak, having missed out on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United, while Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike for £79 million after the Magpies had bids rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Isak offer

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have made a new contract offer to Isak earlier this week. But the 25-year-old still has his eyes on a switch to Anfield.

Romano posted on his YouTube channel: “Isak, I’m told, new thing to say tonight, that he said in a very clear way to Newcastle again this week that he is not willing to sign a new contract at the club.

“So, Newcastle tried again earlier this week to offer him a new contract, but the player, at the moment, guys, we never know in football. Maybe this could change in the next days or weeks, and I will be here to tell you because our job is to tell you what’s going on, not to predict the future.

“But in this moment, Alexander Isak has no intention to sign a new contract at Newcastle. Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool, and so this story remains absolutely on. It’s not over. Follow that one, because the story again is really, really on.”