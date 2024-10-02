Jurgen Klopp made a Liverpool transfer admission about Jarrad Branthwaite last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer news: The report describes a shock transfer rumour involving the two Merseyside clubs.

Liverpool fans may remember what Jurgen Klopp said about Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite in his final season at the club.

Those quotes have resurfaced following the reports from the Daily Mail suggesting Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Branthwaite. The Daily Mail claims that Man Utd’s ‘plans to made a fresh bid next summer are in danger of being hijacked by Liverpool. ’It also states that Liverpool are ‘firm admirers’ of Branthwaite and could ‘feasibly move for him in January and offer Everton closer to what they want.’

He was a key target for Man United in the summer as they saw three bids all rejected for their pursuit of the defender. Valued at £75m and over, Branthwaite has a few years left to run on his deal and Everton are in no rush to sell, despite the clear interest that exists. After all, they have just four senior centre-backs as it stands, with Virgil van Dijk’s current deal set to expire next summer.

One long-term replacement could be Branthwaite who was highly commended for his performances last season. He helped Sean Dyche’s side achieve the fourth-best defence in the league and he caught the eye of former boss Klopp who specifically name-checked him ahead of their game in a pre-match press conference last season saying: "[Everton's] last line [is] super-experienced, and with Branthwaite now a really good left-footed center-half."

Having only just returned to action over the weekend, it’s no surprise his presence brought about a victory. He was instrumental next to James Tarkowski last season and if he can advance once again and remain in the team then it is likely their fortunes will turn around.

Plus, making the move from one Merseyside club to another is a transaction that has rarely occurred across the two club’s history - especially in modern times. 29 players have done it since 1892 and the most recent came in 2002. Abel Xavier joined from Everton for £750,000 but he left after just one season.