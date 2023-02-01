The January transfer window is now closed and Jurgen Klopp’s side are preparing for their next Premier League fixtures against Wolves on Saturday.

Meanwhile, things were quiet at Anfield all day which capped off a fairly uneventful window all together for the Reds. The clubs acted early in January to capture Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven but the signing of the Dutchman would prove to be the only incoming in the entire month. Now, the latest news reports from the morning after suggest that the lack of more signings is ‘all part of the plan’ as the club continue to prioritise the one big signing that everybody is talking about in the summer.

Elsewhere, other reports have touted some free agents players that the Merseyside club could still add in the next few days to bolster their options, including a former Real Madrid star. Here are the early Liverpool FC transfer news headlines on Wednesday, February 1:

Liverpool’s quiet Deadline Day ‘all part of the plan’ as summer move for Bellingham still ‘priority’

A report from FourFourTwo, which cites multiple sources including Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, has claimed that the lack of recruits in central midfield last month was a deliberate strategy by the Reds as they continue to prioritise the signing of Jude Bellingham in the summer. It is said they ‘resisted the urge’ to splash the cash on a midfielder this window while Premier League rivals were making moves.

Chelsea’s record breaking capture of Enzo Fernandez was the big talking point yesterday while Arsenal pulled off a coup by bringing in Jorginho from the Blues and Manchester United were able to strike a late deal for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer. With three potential rivals in the race to sign Bellingham having added new midfielders, it strengthens Liverpool’s stance as favourites to sign the England international.

Bellingham would still be expected to break Liverpool’s record transfer fee in the summer with a figure around or above £100 million continuing to be discussed. The report says that Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds are in ‘pole position’ to sign the 19-year old.

Liverpool ‘could look at’ two free agents including former Real Madrid star

Despite the window now being closed there is still the opportunity for clubs to sign new players as long as they are currently without a club. After an overall quiet January window, the Liverpool Echo has tipped two such players that the Reds could target in the coming days if they wanted.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco remains available after a Deadline Day move to German side Union Berlin fell through. The 30-year old, capped 38 times by Spain, had his contract with Sevilla terminated last year after a short and disappointing spell.