All the latest headlines on Liverpool’s transfer pursuit of Jude Bellingham

Despite a disappointing lack of transfer activity in the latter stages of this month, Liverpool still have high hopes for a much more successful summer. The Reds have only made one signing in January, with Gody Gakpo joining from PSV.

Liverpool have endured a very difficult first half of the Premier League campaign and fans have called for them to bolster their midfield as they look to rebuild an ageing squad. While they have been linked with a number of stars in recent months, the one name that continues to be a priority for Jurgen Klopp’s side is Jude Bellingham.

With around six months to go before Liverpool can make concrete moves to lure the teenage sensation to Anfield, we take a look at the latest news in their pursuit.

Borussia Dortmund ‘planning’ talks

Despite Jude Bellingham looking all but set to leave the Bundesliga this summer, Borussia Dortmund still hold some hope that they can keep hold of the prized asset. The club are eager to offer him a new deal that would make him their top earner with a €15m offer.

It is thought that Bellingham only makes around £49,000-per-week at the Signa Iduna Park, significantly less than a number of Dortmund players - with the likes of Sebastien Haller, Niklas Sule and Julian Brandt earning over double Bellingham’s salary.

However, Dortmund are hoping they can tempt him to remain at the club with a huge increase. Writing for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk reported: “Dortmund still have a bit of hope that Jude Bellingham could stay – they want to make him a new offer where he would become the top earner at the club with €15m. They’re planning talks in March now.

“His family is thinking about the future and they’re well aware that the next step has to come in the summer because it can’t be much better for Bellingham in the Bundesliga.”

Liverpool ‘leading’ race

The race for Jude Bellingham has been a long and anxious one for all clubs involved, with reports previously claiming the midfielder was set to choose Liverpool before Real Madrid taking ‘pole position’ only weeks later.

The latest twist in their pursuit has seen Fabrizio Romano claim the Reds are back in the lead in the race for the England international. Speaking on YouTube channel Born and Red, the journalist said: “Today? I would mention Liverpool. But we know how these transfers can change.

“So today Liverpool are leading the race but the race is still absolutely open. And when you are in the race with Real Madrid and Manchester City, it’s never a safe race until you sign the contracts.”

Chelsea focus ‘elsewhere’

Liverpool may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, with Chelsea looking increasingly unlikely to sign the 19-year-old in the summer. While the Blues have long been linked with a move for Bellingham, their recent £105 million bid for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez may affect their interest.