The PGMOL has admitted ‘significant human error’ in the decision by VAR not to intervene and award Luis Diaz’s goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Diaz finished superbly from a tight angle after VAR had already intervened to recommend a red card for Curtis Jones. However, the on-field decision from the linesman ruled the goal out for the 10-man Reds.

It was claimed VAR had checked the decision but no lines were drawn to confirm if Diaz was offside with the PGMOL coming out after the game to admit a ‘significant human error’ meant the goal did not stand.

It read: “PGMOL acknowledges a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool.

“The goal by Luis Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention. However, the VAR failed to intervene.

“PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error. PGMOL will immediately be contacting Liverpool at the conclusion of the fixture to acknowledge the error.”

Liverpool also saw Diogo Jota sent off for two yellow cards, with Klopp arguing the first caution should not have been given. On the PGMOL admitting the Diaz goal should not have been ruled out for offside.

The Liverpool boss said: “Who does that help? We had that situation in the Man Utd game. Did Wolves get points for it? We won’t get points for it. We all thought that when VAR came in it would make things easier.

“The decision was made really quick for that decision. It changed the momentum for the game. It was super difficult but the boys dealt extremely well with it.”