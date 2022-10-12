‘Favourite’ - Kylian Mbappe has already given Liverpool and transfer verdict

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a PSG transfer exit amid links with Liverpool.

Kylian Mbappe is a known admirer of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and Reds star Mo Salah as speculation over a possible move to Anfield was further fuelled in recent days.

Tuesday afternoon brought a report from Spanish outlet Marca suggesting Mbappe’s relationship with the Ligue 1 giants had become strained after a number of alleged broken promises made during contract discussions during the summer.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier hit out at the speculation following Tuesday night’s home draw with Benfica, a game when Mbappe netted from the penalty spot to become the club’s all-time record Champions League goalscorer. Speaking after the game, he said: “I don’t know anything. I just know that a rumour became a piece of information and then almost a statement. I haven’t seen anything different, I find it surprising that this happens before an important match.

“I’ve never heard of any discussions. Kylian played a very rhythmic, very intense match. He gave an answer to this rumour. I don’t think this rumour has disrupted the preparation of the match. “It’s a rumour. Whether it comes out four or five hours before the match, I have the right to be questioned. Who is this rumour for?”

Real Madrid were immediately linked with a move for Mbappe but Marca also reported the only club PSG would ‘open the doors’ for would be Liverpool. That suggestion may well not be without foundation, with relations between the French and Spanish clubs thought to be frosty.

The Reds were linked with a move for Mbappe during he summer and those links resurfaced in recent days and the France international has repeatedly discussed his admiration for Mo Salah, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool over the last few years. Speaking to The Mirror in 2020, he said: “This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League. They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy. Performances like they have been having don’t just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

Speculation over a move to Liverpool ramped up during the summer as Mbappe entered into negotiations over a new contract with PSG. The 23-year-old confirmed a move to Merseyside was on the agenda and revealed a family link to the club meant a deal was a distinct possibility. He told The Telegraph: “We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”