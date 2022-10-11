It is not the first time the France international has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window - and that could ‘open the doors’ for a bid from Liverpool.

The French forward recently penned a new deal to remain at the Parc des Princes amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, with claim and counter-claim being made by key figures at both clubs. There was some suggestions Liverpool had shown a tentative interest in pulling off what would have been the biggest deal in Reds history as manager Jurgen Klopp openly discussing the situation.

Speaking in May, he said: “So, about Kylian Mbappe…of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind! Actually, I have nothing to say about (eported contact]) but between Kylian and Liverpool, it’s all set, it’s all fine. We of course like him and if you don’t like him, you have to question yourself. But we are not, we cannot be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved and that is fine. He is a great player.”

Spanish outlet Marca have reported Mbappe’s relationship with PSG is ‘completely broken’ and the forward is said to feel ‘betrayed’ by the Ligue 1 champions after promises made during contract negotiations were broken in recent months. That has led the report to suggest Real Madrid would reignite their interest in Mbappe.

However, Marca also state PSG would not consider allowing their prize asset to join Real due to the relationship between key figures at both clubs. Real president Florentino Perez discussed their summer interest in Mbappe and revealed his current stance on a new bid in an interview with El Chiringuito in June.

Advertisement

He said: “His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August and they didn’t let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and 15 days before that changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer.

“There is no-one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player, he can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change.”