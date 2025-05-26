Federico Chiesa made only six appearances during Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph.

Federico Chiesa has thanked the ‘amazing’ Liverpool fans for the chant they have created for him.

The winger moved to the Reds from Juventus last summer for a fee of £10 million. Chiesa has had a difficult opening campaign at Anfield although he’s part of a squad that has been crowned Premier League champions. He made six top-flight appearances, with only one from the outset and was omitted from the squad for the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace before Liverpool got their hands on the trophy.

The Italy international has endeared himself to supporters, though, and despite his lack of action, he has his own song that is chanted to the tune of Sway by Dean Martin.

Chiesa admitted that it has been a ‘tough time’ not playing much for Arne Slot’s side. But speaking to LFC TV during Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade around the city, he’s been blown away by the hundreds of thousands who have lined the streets. And he showed his gratitude to Kopites.

What’s been said

Chiesa said: “Today is unbelievable to celebrate with the fans and be on the bus with all the players.It’s just incredible. We deserve it. My team-mates were incredible this year. Thanks to the coach and the staff, it was an amazing achievement and they truly deserve to celebrate with the fans today.

“I never won a championship. For the European one (Euro 202 with Italy) it was really good but today, it is just crazy, just madness out there. It is unbelievable.

“The song is... I have to thank the fans because I didn't play much this year but to receive this from the fans is just amazing and I have to thank them and the song is actually a good tune! I'm so proud of the team. When I first came here, they tried to make sure I was part of the team and supported me even during the tough time I had this year. I have to thank them all. I'm a team-mate. I'm one of the boys. In the training session, I try to give my best.”

Chiesa’s Liverpool future

In total, Chiesa has made 14 appearances for Liverpool, recording two goals and two assists. He has been sixth choice in the attacking pecking order for much of the season.

There has been speculation around the 27-year-old’s future ahead of the summer transfer window. Chiesa has three years remaining on his current Anfield contract but may want more minutes in the 2025-26 season. He has been linked with a return to Italy, although head coach Slot has insisted the ex-Fiorentina man can become a starter.

The Liverpool boss said: “I think everyone playing for us over here has a future over here. “Next season, if he comes back completely fit, which he has hardly been for the first half-season but then afterwards he became fitter and fitter. The next steps should have been playing time, which I couldn’t give him. But I can give him playing time in pre-season, so he can build himself up and then go even further.

“That was also one of the things, if you do so well – and it was the same with (Ibrahima) Konate and Virgil (Van Dijk) – some people say maybe you should rest one or two once in a while. I know for sure the chance of winning when I play them both is particularly high. So why would I take the risk of rotating? But yeah, pre-season gives the chance to show themselves again.”