Federico Chiesa is nearing a return to his homeland but who should Liverpool sign to replace him?

Liverpool are now at the stage where they are in the position of one out and one in with a squad that is already in good health.

If the transfer window shut tomorrow, Arne Slot would probably be the happiest manager in the Premier League. Not only have the champions kept key players, they have added genuine quality all over the park including two of Europe’s hottest prospects in Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. As well as Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, the next to leave looks likely to be Federico Chiesa with a return to Italy reported to be on the cards. A who’s who of Serie A sees Napoli, AC Milan, Roma, Juventus and Inter Milan all named as considering a move for the 27-year old international.

What has Chiesa said this summer about leaving Liverpool?

With the additions in the forward line Chiesa, like Nunez has been deemed surplus to requirements after answering questions about his future shortly after the season ended via The Independent: “That’s something to think about during the summer. My family, my agent and I have a great relationship with Liverpool, and the goal is to be ready for the pre-season. We’ll find the best solution for everyone.

“I work every day with a Liverpool programme to be in top shape for the tests on July 8. While out of the squad (at Juventus), I was able to train in great condition, but I missed playing friendlies. I had to start from scratch at Liverpool and that held me back. I hope (next season) it’s my season. My dream is to participate in the World Cup.”

Liverpool should hijack Arsenal deal to sign Eberechi Eze

When Chiesa leaves Liverpool, a versatile, resilient and creative replacement would be Eberechi Ez who was branded on a ‘different planet’ by Danny Murphy with Crystal Palace flexible on how a £68m transfer clause can be paid for the England international. This clause is set to expire though, however, the Eagles are open to negotiation. On Redmen TV earlier in July to discuss the possible exits of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, they discussed the possibility of killing two birds with one stone:

“The report is focused on Arsenal and their current transfer situation. It says Arsenal are working on a payment structure for a bid that could allow them to sign Eze without a substantial sale this summer, with Mikel Arteta already spending a lot of his budget on Martin Zubamendi and about to sign Victor Gyokeres as well as Christian Norgaard. In terms of dealing with and complying with PSR, there was talk that Arsenal might need to do some sales before they do any incomings, but according to this report, Arsenal are trying to figure out if they can do something, some type of structure that allows them to stay within the PSR limits without selling anybody.

“It goes on to report, Eze's preference is understood to be Arsenal should he leave, Selhurst Park, although sources close to the situation believe Liverpool may yet activate their long-standing interest. No club has yet made a concrete approach to Crystal Palace. So yeah, I mean, if Liverpool are gonna lose, maybe Luis Diaz, potentially lose Darwin Nunez and they're looking for forward players, then yeah, maybe Eze is one of the options that they could do.

“Like he has played predominantly as a midfield role, but he can play wide, of course. Well, he's a very versatile player. Whether Liverpool are interested, whether he's like they are interested, whether they're willing to act on that interest, do they want him? Would there be a desire to maybe stop him going into Arsenal as well? Liverpool, yeah, we'll wait and see on that one as well. Really, whether Eze can find himself, whether he finds himself, right, but it looks like he potentially is leaving Crystal Palace and Arsenal seem to be the front runners, but Liverpool may decide to join that race.”