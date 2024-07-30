Mikel Arteta. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on Liverpool boss Arne Slot ahead of their pre-season clash.

The two clubs are set to face off as part of their pre-season tour of America, two-and-a-half weeks before the beginning of the new Premier League campaign. For Slot, his side have faced Preston (behind closed doors) and Real Betis so far, winning one and losing the other. Next up is Arsenal in Philadelphia before they face Manchester United in South Carolina and they round off their preparations with a home game against Sevilla on August 11.

Arsenal and Liverpool contested three heavily competitive games last season; they drew at Anfield, while both sides earned a victory over one another at the Emirates across the league and FA Cup. Both were title challengers last season with Manchester City and, in the end, Liverpool finished seven points short of Arteta’s side who have gone close to winning the league two seasons a row.

Liverpool fans have become accustomed to title challengers across the past five years thanks to the foundations set by Jurgen Klopp. Yet, there is a sense of apprehension over whether they will be able to do so under the former Feyenoord boss. He has inherited a strong squad but they remain the only club in Europe’s top five leagues not to sign a player - which is causing a sense of doubt as their rivals strengthen.