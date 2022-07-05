Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with Liverpool but West Ham’s Declan Rice could prove the better option according to one pundit.

Liverpool have been told make Declan Rice their marquee midfield signing next summer.

The Reds have already recruited Darwin Nunez - for what could be come a club-record fee of £85 million - Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay during the current transfer window.

In terms of incomings, Jurgen Klopp’s business appears to be completed.

However, there is still clamour among Kopites for Liverpool to strenghten their engine-room options.

Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield.

The Reds are admirers of the Borussia Dortmund starlet but any move is likely to be put on hold for 12 months.

However, Glen Johnson believes that West Ham’s Declan Rice could be the better option.

What’s been said

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice celebrate after England’s defeat of Ukraine at Euro 2020. Picture: Alessandra Tarantino - Pool/Getty Images

Speaking to ggrecon.com, the fomer Liverpool right-back said: “Right now I’d go for Declan Rice. In a couple of year’s time, Jordan Henderson could do what Sadio Mané has done and leave, I think that Declan would fit that role perfectly.”

Johnson also believes that Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella would be a good centre-midfield addition for Liverpool.

The Italy international recorded four goals and 13 assists for the Serie A outfit last season.

Johnson added: “I do think he would be a good addition. To score goals and grab assists isn’t easy, despite the fact he hasn’t done it in the Premier League.

“When somebody’s technically very good and can either score or assist a goal regularly, then you don’t expect them to struggle.