Florian Wirtz continues to struggle but is it the Liverpool playmaker’s fault he’s yet to find form.

Liverpool are taking shots from all over the place just now with everyone from the manager to all but only a handful of players coming in for criticism.

Of the summer signings from what was a record level of investment, perhaps only Hugo Ekitike has yet to be questioned out of those who have played regularly other than when his sense left him and he took his shirt off to celebrate a winning goal against Southampton.

It isn’t a surprise to see Florian Wirtz hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons though after what can only be described as a slow start to life as a Liverpool player. He hasn’t played badly, however, he has yet to dominate or influence a game to the same extent that he used to for Bayer Leverkusen or even with his national team, Germany.

Speaking on BBC Five Live, former Scotland international winger Pat Nevin has a degree of sympathy for Wirtz with the level of expectation not doing the 22-year old any favours: “Again, it's a shame because he didn't decide all that money was going to get spent on him right. I mean, he might have wanted to go for 50 million, and then he goes well north of 100 million, right. So, immediately change. And also, you look at the history, the goals, and the effect that he had before. So, you are expecting quite a lot. So, there's a high, high bar put on him.

“It's not his fault, it's just the way it is. He's not come close to it yet. And I don't think any Liverpool fan out there would say he's come close to it yet. And the other thing about it, and I often say this, about if you're put in as the number 10, you're kind of the best player. You can expect him to be the best player. So, you got to do something, you got to create things, you got to control parts of the game. And although I have no complaints whatsoever for his work rate, he's just not finding the right places.

“And there was a moment in the second half, it happened just at the end of the first half, then it happened at the start of the second half again, he got himself into a brilliant position and he tried to play the right pass and it was a bit tentative. And we all know, see, when you're playing and you're feeling good, you zip that ball in. You don't think about it, you just zip it. There is no concern, consideration, you are playing naturally. He's now beginning to think about it a wee bit too much and it's a terrible sign.”

What does Wirtz need to turn the corner?

There have been calls for Wirtz to be dropped with big name pundits like Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher both suggesting that the Liverpool playmaker needs some time out of the team. In fact, Rooney went as far as to suggest that Wirtz was damaging how the Reds are playing. Nevin though, doesn’t think that anything drastic needs to change for the £116m signing to turn the corner: “All he needs is one right good game or a couple of goals in the game and that could disappear. But at the moment, that's not working. But I underline, I again agree 100% with Andros (Townsend) here. Nobody is pushing any panic buttons here. Nobody is saying, oh well, it's all going to fall apart. It's not that, absolutely not that.”