Where Liverpool should shift their attention to this summer as they consider new attacking targets.

Liverpool are weighing up new attacking options to join their ranks ahead of their Premier League title-defending season. The Reds have been crowned champions of England with games still to spare, thanks to a statement maiden campaign of the Arne Slot era.

Liverpool have already set themselves up for a strong 2025/26 season with the news of fresh contracts for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The latter is set to finish the season as the club’s top scorer once again, something he has never not achieved since his arrival in 2017.

However, there has been doubt cast over other players in Slot’s attack. With Darwin Nunez likely headed for the door and Luis Diaz once again linked with an exit, the Reds are considering new recruits to play out wide, as well as a clinical No.9.

Liverpool unsure on Eberechi Eze transfer

Slot’s side have found themselves linked with a number of exciting targets in recent weeks. Names including Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze have emerged recently, to name just a couple. While the latter is not a winger by trade, he has proven he can play on both the left and right when called upon, and has some solid numbers to turn heads.

With nine goals and 11 assists so far in Crystal Palace’s impressive turnaround season, it’s not hard to see why Eze is attracting attention ahead of the summer. However, according to Football Insider, Liverpool have ‘concerns’ regarding his ability to step up when his team is struggling and his consistency has been questioned.

This leaves the floor open to more options for the Reds to explore. There is a target they have been linked with for some time now but they must act fast if they want to figure a deal out.

Liverpool must try again for Leroy Sane

Former Manchester City star Leroy Sane has been on Liverpool’s radar for a while now. With his terms at Bayern Munich due to expire, the Reds have been in a position to explore an impressive free transfer at the end of the season.

However, according to Christian Falk, Sane is now willing to remain at Bayern and is even open to taking a significant pay cut in order to get the deal finalised.

Nothing has been agreed yet, which means Liverpool still have some time to convince Sane to perform a U-turn on his decision. The update from Falk came before Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions, which could be a big bargaining chip in their approach. In signing him for free, the Reds will also have money to spare to potentially snub Bayern’s wage cut offer, which could also be tempting, along with the Premier League title defence.

Challenging for England’s title is not something Sane is new to, either. The 29-year-old won the Premier League twice with Man City and was regarded as one of the most talented wingers in the world. Back in 2019, Pep Guardiola named Sane as such.

“Playing in the middle he can do it, but I think he’s better out wide. I’m not saying he can’t [play in middle] but at the moment we have better players to do that job. But Leroy is best playing in the world out wide. I’d prefer to use him where he is strongest, he’s an incredible player.”

Sane’s tally of 12 goals and five assists is a solid return but far from the levels he is capable of. He has been given inconsistent playing time this season, which may have impacted his numbers. The German is tried and tested in the Premier League at the highest level, under a legendary coach with world class players around him. He can comfortably play on either wing, meaning he could slot straight into the left-hand side to provide for and feed off Salah.

If his heart is still with Bayer Munich, it might be a tough ask to get a deal over the line. But if anyone can convince Sane to return to England, it’s the champions.

