Premier League clubs are starting to ramp up their summer business after the 2024-25 Premier League line-up was confirmed on Sunday

Southampton completed the 2024-25 Premier League line-up over the weekend as they clinched their place in the top flight with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Saints were relegated during the 2022-23 season, a campaign they ended with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool at St Mary’s Stadium. After just one year the south coast club are back in the Premier League and will renew acquaintances with Liverpool next term.

And they will hope to begin the new season with a former Liverpool man on board, with reports former Reds midfielder Adam Lallana is in talks to join the club. He made 265 appearances for the Saints before joining Liverpool in 2014. The 36-year-old is set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion next month when his contract expires at the Amex Stadium, making room for Southampton to move for ex-England international on a free transfer.

Lallana was part of the Liverpool side that won the Champions League in 2019 and the team that won the Premier League during a dominant 2019-20 campaign. The Telegraph reports talks are being held between Lallana and Southampton after he was spotted in the stands at Wembley on Sunday as Adam Armstrong’s goal secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United. The Daily Echo further reports a deal for the midfielder is a realistic possibility.

Lallana played 178 times for Liverpool during his time on Merseyside, scoring 22 goals and providing 22 assists. His final Premier League goal for the club was against Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October 2019.

Discussing his decision to leave Brighton, Lallana said earlier this month that now departed Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi wanted him to stay but he decided to leave the club to spend more time with his children.

He said: "I've been speaking to my family throughout the year and the biggest influence on my decision was that my kids needed me. The age they're at, I think they just need me around a bit more.

"I've been quite selfish throughout my whole career really, where they've had to react to my decisions, and it's a time of my life and career where I need to put them first. Having said that, it works for both [club and player]. I really want to leave on a good note and thank everyone at the football club for my time here - it's been a remarkable journey.

"I've been in talks with Roberto [de Zerbi] for the past couple of months and he expressed his wishes for me to stay and keep playing. But after taking a bit of time to think about where the football club's at, and myself having been away from my family for the past four years while I've been here, I just feel it's the right time.”

Lallana played 104 times for Brighton but scored just four goals in that time. His most prolific spell in front of goal was with Southampton, as he netted 60 times in his 265 games for the club.

Back in 2021, Jurgen Klopp admitted he missed having Lallana at Liverpool, as he praised the player’s mentality and ability. He said: “I miss Adam still to be honest. Adam set the standard from the first to the last day pretty much and it was really impressive. What I loved about him, a football player with technical skills he has and that working mentality is really rare.