Former Egyptian forward Mido has made the bold claim that Mohamed Salah has already signed contracts to leave Liverpool in the summer.

Salah, 31, was targeted by Al-Ittihad on deadline day in the summer but Liverpool promptly rejected a £150m bid for their star attacker. Despite that, the interest hasn't fully gone away and with his deal set to expire in 2025 it means that his future is currently up in the air.

The Athletic reported that Saudi clubs have not lost hope of acquiring the record-breaking attacker and, if the former Middlesbrough attacker is to be believed, they are already making contact with Salah. Mido revealed that it’s just a matter of time before the move is completed after the player put pen to paper; he wrote on his personal “X” account, “Mohamed Salah in the Saudi league next season, contracts have been signed.”

As mentioned, his deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025 but with a new manager set to arrive, there are still decisions to be made. A new sporting director will also arrive as well and any claims that a deal has been penned are unlikely to be true - especially with the player currently busy with Liverpool's quadruple attempt.

Salah is currently the club's highest-paid player ever and stands among the highest in the league and he is continuing to deliver on the pitch to justify such wages. 19 goals and 10 assists in just 28 games is a sensational return that includes 15 goals in the league which is only bettered by Erling Haaland (17).