'Completely different' - Ex-Everton man explains what is different about Liverpool this season
The former Everton and Tottenham winger has revealed the main differences that Liverpool have this season.
Andros Townsend has stated that Liverpool are 'completely different' this season after Luton's 1-1 draw with Jurgen Klopp's side.
Townsend played 60 minutes in the draw at Kenilworth Road as Luis Diaz netted an equaliser in added time to salvage a point against the Premier League new-boys.
Given the amount of changes we've seen in Liverpool's squad from their summer business, we were always going to witness a new-look side, especially after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign. Klopp's team have been in strong form, losing just twice as they sit second in the league table at 12 games.
And now Townsend has explained just what exactly is the key differences from what we saw last season.
“Completely different” Townsend began when discussing how Liverpool's style of play has changed this season on BBC Radio 5 Live .
“Two years ago, they had the two number sixes in Henderson and Fabinho who were sort of the workhorses in the side.
“They didn’t really get forward as much. They were prepared to sit back and wait for the counterattack and then cut out any counterattacks that happened and feed the ball back to the attacking players.
“Whereas now when the ball is at the feet of Gomez or Van Dijk or Konate, you have three midfielders who all have the quality to get on the ball and get turned and play forward.
“Mac Allister is the number six now and he has immense quality. It’s so tough. You can’t allow anyone to have the ball.
“You are constantly scanning. Jota looks to come inside. Salah roams and then Nunez runs in behind. It’s bombardment, you haven’t got a moment’s rest, you always have to be switched on.”
Their only losses have come at the hands of Tottenham and Toulouse but they do remain second in the league, top of their Europa League group and await a Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham.
Slight tweaks have seen the side accommodate their new figures in midfield and while the set-up may have changed, one thing that hasn't is the aggression or mentality that all Klopp sides seem to possess.