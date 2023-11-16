The former Everton and Tottenham winger has revealed the main differences that Liverpool have this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andros Townsend has stated that Liverpool are 'completely different' this season after Luton's 1-1 draw with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Townsend played 60 minutes in the draw at Kenilworth Road as Luis Diaz netted an equaliser in added time to salvage a point against the Premier League new-boys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the amount of changes we've seen in Liverpool's squad from their summer business, we were always going to witness a new-look side, especially after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign. Klopp's team have been in strong form, losing just twice as they sit second in the league table at 12 games.

And now Townsend has explained just what exactly is the key differences from what we saw last season.

“Completely different” Townsend began when discussing how Liverpool's style of play has changed this season on BBC Radio 5 Live .

“Two years ago, they had the two number sixes in Henderson and Fabinho who were sort of the workhorses in the side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They didn’t really get forward as much. They were prepared to sit back and wait for the counterattack and then cut out any counterattacks that happened and feed the ball back to the attacking players.

“Whereas now when the ball is at the feet of Gomez or Van Dijk or Konate, you have three midfielders who all have the quality to get on the ball and get turned and play forward.

“Mac Allister is the number six now and he has immense quality. It’s so tough. You can’t allow anyone to have the ball.

“You are constantly scanning. Jota looks to come inside. Salah roams and then Nunez runs in behind. It’s bombardment, you haven’t got a moment’s rest, you always have to be switched on.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their only losses have come at the hands of Tottenham and Toulouse but they do remain second in the league, top of their Europa League group and await a Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham.