The ex-Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder produced a fine effort at the weekend as he salvaged a point for his side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for besiktas

Former Liverpool midfielder stunned fans at the weekend by netting a brilliant solo goal for Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 30, left Liverpool in the summer after his contract expired following six years and he totalled 146 games for the club before joining the Turkish side.

Since arriving, he has adapted fairly quickly and become a regular feature in Rıza Çalımbay's side featuring 19 times in all competitions and starting seven times in the league. His latest effort was his third goal in 12 league games, and he's also provided an assist during his time there as well. One of those came in a huge game against Galatasaray, but his side fell to a 2-1 defeat on that particular day.

Nontheless, this weekend's effort against MKE Ankaragücü, who sit 12th in the division, was his best goal so far. His first goal for the club helped secure three points against Kayserispor back in September in what was a brilliant touch and finish - but his third goal for the club was even better as he carried the ball from the half-way line to finish smartly.

It helped his side to remain in third place but they trail to the two runaway leaders in Fenerbache and Galatasaray by eight and 11 points respectively. That type of goal is something that wasn't seen all too often in a Liverpool; he often liked to drive with the ball in the early part of his career at Anfield, with a brilliant strike against Manchester City in the Premier League being a goal that springs to mind.

He was most effective in that 2017/18 season as he played 46 times, netting five goals and providing eight assists as Liverpool finished in fourth place and reached the final of the Champions League. However, a nightmare injury suffered in their semi-final tie with Roma saw him miss the final and World Cup with England as he tore his anterior cruciate ligament as well as rupturing his lateral collateral ligament too.

It was a telling injury as he returned 367 days after the initial setback, as Liverpool invested in Fabinho and pushed ahead with a midfield that consisted of Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson who were the bedrock of their Champions League and Premier League triumphs in the coming years.

Liverpool fans commented on the goal on social media, praising the former player with one saying: 'What could have been with us if he hadn’t got that injury against Roma...'

While another wrote: 'The reason we got him but the injuries messed him up, happy he’s doing well over there in Turkey'.