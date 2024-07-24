Former Liverpool midfielder 'told to leave' and could return to the Premier League

England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The former Red has endured mixed fortunes since leaving Anfield.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been reportedly let go by Besiktas after just one season.

The Ox joined the Turkish side last summer on a free transfer after his deal expired on Merseyside. That led to him agreeing a three-year-deal but, after just 30 appearances, he is set to be let go despite helping his side win the Turkish cup last season.

New boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst reportedly doesn’t have the Englishman in his plans and is planning a mass overhaul of the squad and the ex-Arsenal star will be seeking a new club once again. Reports state that a loan may be the most likely outcome, providing potential suitors are able to cover the majority of his wages.

Brentford and Sheffield United were two clubs linked last summer and it remains to be seen where he will end up. He’s also not the only player to be transfer listed; Arthur Masuaku, Daniel Amartey, Ante Rebic, Vincent Aboubakar, Jean Onana, Valentin Rosier, Omar Colley, Javi Montero and Ersin Destanoglu are also available as Besiktas look to trim down their squad.

The Turkish side finished sixth in the league last season and will hope for a stark improvement next season under the former Rangers boss. However, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who started 11 times in the league could have helped thrust his side further up the table if he didn’t suffer a torn thigh halfway through the season, which saw him miss 17 games in total.

He had managed four goals in the league and was adjusting back to playing regular football after a difficult few years with injuries. Contracted until 2026, he could feasibly leave either one of the next three summers. Sheffield United were also linked with a move around a month ago as the Blades look to find their way back to the Premier League after relegation.

