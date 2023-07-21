Former Liverpool star ‘agrees’ Saudi Arabia League transfer

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane has reportedly agreed personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr following a disappointing season in Germany.

Mane left Liverpool in a deal worth around £35m last summer, and despite winning the Bundesliga title, he started just 18 games after being touted as a key signing. He did manage 12 goals and six assists in all competitions, as he also scored in the DFL-Supercup final in the 5-3 win over RB Leipzig, but the club are seemingly looking to move the forward on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel arrived late in the season and the former Chelsea manager is keen on refreshing the squad in his image after taking over from Julian Naglesmann. According to Fabrizio Romano, Mane has reportedly accepted a proposal from Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian Pro League and the club are working to complete the deal.

Mane wanted to stay but Bayern are pushing to find a solution and part ways, which means the player is now seriously considering Saudi and he will negotiate contract terms with Al Nassr.

Of course, if the signing was to be completed, he would join Cristiano Ronaldo’s side in the Middle East. They also boast the likes of the former Arsenal keeper David Ospina, former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and the former Lens midfielder Seko Fofana - with the last two making the move over this summer, as many other players already have during this unprecedented window.

Mane was involved in Bayern’s emphatic 27-0 victory over the ninth-tier German league side Rottach-Egern. The 31-year-old managed to net late on in the 90th minute to round-off the scoring but he cut a frustrated figure as he barely celebrated before jogging back to the half-way line.

Advertisement

Advertisement