Former Liverpool star shockingly axed as manager despite sitting second

The former Liverpool star has reportedly been sacked, despite his side being in good form.

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has reportedly been axed from his managerial role at Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah. Fowler, 48, has been replaced by former Real Madrid and Spain striker Michel and the decision was announced late on Thursday evening.

What makes his dismissal all the more interesting is that Al-Qadsiah are second in the league in the Saudi Pro First Division and Fowler won the Manager of the Month award last week. His side had won six of their first eight games in the league, drawing two, as they trailed leaders Al-Orobah by one point after eight matches.

The club released a short statement following his exit: “The club appreciates the coach’s efforts and professionalism during the previous period and wishes him all the success in his professional career.”

Fowler first managed Thai club Muangthong United in 2011 in a player/manager role with what was his final club as a player before retirement. After a short stint there, he didn’t manage again for seven years when he took on the role at Brisbane Roar in Australia. He spent another year before moving onto East Bengal FC in India for a year in 2020.

But given that Al-Qadsiah finished 11th in Saudi Arabia’s second tier last season, 23 points adrift of the top four promotion spots to the Saudi Pro League, Fowler was doing a good job - and his recent manager of the month award demonstrates that.