Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed what he would like to see happen to Manchester City amid their club charges.

City were charged in February 2023 with breaching 115 individual financial fair play and profit sustainability rules over nine seasons between 2009 and 2018, during which time they won the league title three times.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton were charged and docked 10 points for breaching one FFP charge earlier this season and were pulled up again by the Premier League and charged again, this time with Nottingham Forest. The appeal for the original charge for Everton has taken place and the results of that should be forthcoming within the next week or two. For City, it's taken almost a year to have some clarity on their situation - they will now go to trial in late Autumn of this year.

There were talks that City could have their league titles stripped if they are found guilty, leaving some to believe that Liverpool would earn the title for coming runners-up to City in the 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons. It's a sentiment that even Mourinho shares, as he joked about how his Manchester United side should have the Premier League trophy when speaking to Rio Ferdinand's FIVE.

"Maybe there is a chance that we win that league, no? Because if Man City are found guilty in Financial Fair Play and they are breaking the rules... they lose a few points and maybe we win that title!".