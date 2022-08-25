The Reds discovered their group stage opponents on Thursday and it includes a battle of Britain clash.

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman is relishing an all-British clash in the Champions League group stages after his former club were paired with Glasgow Rangers.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will begin their quest to reach a second consecutive Champions League Final when the competition gets underway in two weeks time.

And the Reds were handed an intriguing group containing Ajax, Napoli and Rangers when the draw was conducted in Istanbul on Thursday evening.

Liverpool will no doubt be heavy favourites to progress into the first knockout stage - but they will face some awkward challenges.

After the draw was finalised, former Reds star McMananan told BT Sport: “Liverpool’s draw is possibly the most difficult out of the British teams.

“We’ve played Ajax and Napoli in recent years, when Carlo (Ancelotti) was manager of Napoli, and they are tough places to go.

“But they are not the teams they were. Ajax have sold a lot of players but Liverpool against Rangers stands out.

“We spoke about the Battle of Britain and we had it a few years ago when Celtic and Manchester City met each other - but it’s brilliant and I am really looking forward to it.

“Sometimes you need something to capture your imagination and I think all of the British teams have got away with it with a difficult one but it’s great to see Liverpool and Rangers alongside each other.