Jurgen Klopp could face competition from Premier League rivals in the race to sign one of European Football’s brightest young prospects.

Liverpool could be in for a busy January transfer window if they decide to reinvigorate their squad for the second part of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Reds have had a poor start to the Premier League season, and a title challenge already looks to be beyond them, but are close to securing a spot in the Last 16 of the Champions League. There will be competition to secure a top four finish in the league while European football’s top prize could be an achievable target and adding more strength and depth to the first team squad could prove pivotal.

One player the Anfield side have been linked with in recent weeks is Belgian starlet Jeremy Doku but they could face competition from rivals like Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature if they do decide to pursue a move. Here is what the latest reports on Doku and the clubs interested in signing him are saying:

Doku targeted by ‘five big clubs’ including Liverpool and Premier League rivals

Spanish publication Fichajes have given the latest update on Jeremey Doku and claim that five ‘big clubs’ are currently interested in the Belgian winger. Liverpool are the first, as has been previously reported in multiple publications, while their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are also thought to hold an interest in the Rennes star.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there is also attention from the Italian Serie A where Juventus and Napoli are mentioned and make up the five clubs. The latest report claims that Liverpool were the first club to express an interest in the 20-year old who they believe would fit well into Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.