Jurgen Klopp’s side are back in Premier League action this Sunday against Man City after their 7-1 thumping of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool got what is set to be a massively important week of football off to a fantastic start on Wednesday with a convincing win at Ibrox Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side strengthened their case for a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League by hammering Rangers 7-1 and will need a win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday to keep alive any distant hopes they may still have of winning the Premier League this season.

Regardless, it is likely that the Reds will need to strengthen when the January transfer window comes around in two and a half months time and a new name has emerged as a potential target for the Merseyside club. Here is everything you need to know about Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez including what is being said about Liverpool’s potential interest:

Who is Guido Rodríguez? Argentina international linked with Liverpool transfer

Guido Rodríguez is a 28-year old defensive midfielder who plays for Spanish La Liga side Real Betis. He began his career with River Plate in his homeland, where he was a Copa Sudamericana winner in 2014, and also spent time on loan at Defensa y Justicia before making the switch to Mexico with Club Tijuana. In 2017 he joined 13 time Liga MX winners América where he went on to play over 100 games and won the 2018 Liga MX and 2019 Copa MX.

In 2019 he made the move to European football with Betis and has since played over 100 first team games for the La Liga club and helped them to victory in the 2021/22 Copa del Rey. On the international stage Rodriguez has won 25 caps for Argentina since 2017 and was part of the team that won the 2021 Copa América and 2022 CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.

What is being reported about Liverpool’s interest in Guido Rodríguez?

Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo have published the story claiming that Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.