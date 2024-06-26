Everton star beats 34-year England record after securing Euro 2024 qualification
Everton keeper Jordan Pickford has once again proven his quality for England after achieving a European Championship record.
Gareth Southgate’s side slumped to another disappointing draw in Group C, this time against Slovenia as they qualified top of their group. It was also a second clean sheet in three games as England’s defence held firm once again.
While England’s midfield and attack were heavily criticised, Pickford managed to beat a 34-year record which was originally set by Peter Shilton. Pickford achieving his 11th clean sheet in 22 appearances at major international tournaments has seen him set a new record. In fact, across 64 appearances for England, he has kept 31 clean sheets in the process. In addition, he also broke another record. His 22nd successive major tournament start for England equalled the record set by former Blues first-team coach Ashley Cole.
Given his debut in 2017, he has been England’s unwavering number one choice in goal across the past seven years - and he continues to go from strength to strength. He’s also won Everton Player of the Season award across the past three seasons and is a fundamental player for Sean Dyche.
Take last season, for example. Everton boasted the fourth-best defence in the Premier League beaten only by Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. Remaining in the league was mainly down to this as they managed the second-least goals and the least open-play goals across the campaign.
He signed a new deal at the club last season to keep him at the club until 2027 which was a huge coup for Everton, especially considering the financial issues off-the-pitch, which threatened to put him at risk of leaving. With 279 games for the club and 255 coming in the league, Pickford sits eighth on Everton’s list of players with the most appearances - with current teammate Seamus Coleman top with 364.
