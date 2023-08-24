Huge fresh Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia update as Liverpool 'greatly irritated'

Liverpool fans have felt this feeling before — the feeling of impending doom that follows these four words: ‘Saudi Arabia are interested.’ The Reds have already lost two key players to the Pro League this summer after both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho made their surprise exits, leaving the midfield in serious need of new recruits.

Roberto Firmino also moved to the Middle East after his contract at Anfield expired in June, and former Liverpool icon Sadio Mané signed for Al-Nassr at the start of the month too from Bayern Munich. Along with those who have already made the move, Saudi Arabia have been knocking on Jurgen Klopp’s door relentlessly this summer, enquiring about even more key players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thiago and Luis Díaz were two of the main targets linked but now, in a worrying flurry of updates, Fabinho’s new club Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign Mohamed Salah before the transfer window closes.

Italian outlet Sport Mediaset has provided new information on the matter, reporting that Al-Ittihad have readied up an offer of €100 million (£85.5m) in order to coax Liverpool into selling their star forward, as well as a ‘very rich salary’ for him. The club have reportedly been dreaming of an attacking duo of Salah and Karim Benzema, who joined from Real Madrid in June on a free transfer.

The report also claims that Salah has now opened himself up to the idea of the move and has given the club ‘the green light’ to contact Liverpool with an offer for his services. This news has ‘greatly irritated’ Jurgen Klopp, who has already lost his key defensive midfielder to the same Saudi club.