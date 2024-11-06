There needs to be some movement in negotiations in the coming months or Liverpool might lose three key players.

Liverpool’s squad planning has been exemplary in recent years, with Jurgen Klopp leaving Arne Slot a ready-made squad capable of winning major honours.

Their start has reflected that as they look like a team who has incredible chemistry and familiarity - and Slot is certainly reaping the benefits. That being said, there are some glaring issues that need to be resolved sooner rather than later, and yes, we’re talking about player contracts.

It seems almost inconceivable that the hierarchy at the club would be happy to let the trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all exit next summer for nothing - as it stands, they will do. Even worse, they can agree a pre-contract with another club as early as January and fans want an update on contract talks.

We already know about the interest from the Middle East for Salah, who has been the subject of transfer speculation thanks to Saudi Arabia’s higher ups who believe he can be the ‘face of the league’. While Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a superstar move to Real Madrid.

Those three exiting would be a disaster but positive news revealed that talks had opened with Van Dijk in October, but there is still silence on the other two. Outside of them, the club are trying to tie down Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson who are both 2026 expirees while Caoimhín Kelleher could well be sold this summer as he falls within the same time period.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at the entire Liverpool squad, to see which years contracts expire to gain a better overview on their squad as a whole.

2025

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Vitezslav Jaros

2026

Ibrahima Konate

Andy Robertson

Caoimhín Kelleher

Wataru Endo

Luis Diaz

Diogo Jota

Curtis Jones

Harvey Elliott

Joe Gomez

Kostas Tsimikas

Dominik Szoboszlai

Darwin Nunez

Cody Gakpo

Ryan Gravenberch

Federico Chiesa