Liverpool transfer rumours: The Egyptian’s future remains in doubt despite his strong start to the season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed the Saudi Arabian football federation are ‘pushing’ for the transfer of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in 2025.

Salah, 31, scored his ninth goal of the season in the 2-1 win over Brighton, netting a fantastic goal to win the game as Liverpool returned to the top of the table. Yet, his future remains in doubt as his deal is set to expire at the end of the season and his post after the game seemed to hint at a potential exit - with the final sentence catching the eyes of fans.

After the game, he wrote on X: ‘Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.’

It was a sentiment that Jacobs, who is a senior correspondent for GiveMeSport, opened up on as he explained the current stance from Saudi Arabia regarding a move for Salah. “From Saudi’s view, it is very simple: 2025 is the target and Al-Hilal are the club.” He said on TalkSPORT. “The Saudi Football federation will be taking FIFA up on this so-called exceptional window ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, in theory they could try and sign Salah between the 1st-10th June 2025 which means he would feature in that.

“Therefore, all signs are that Saudi are going to come back in. Liverpool want him to renew, Saudi are pushing hard, Michael Emenalo, who has a strong relationship with Salah is leading the drive so the only thing that has changed is the club from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal.”

While tensions surround his contract deal, there may be one potential element to this ongoing saga that could tip the deal in the Saudis favour - television rights that would ensure Egypt would have television rights to view the games in the Saudi Pro League.

“The other factor in all of this is television rights will change from MINA which is the Middle Eastern North Africa, to countries in specific territories and one of those is Egypt. As a result, if Salah joins, then this is also about a return on investment as Egypt will have specific country rights and with Salah there you would expect the Saudi league to bring in a relatively lucrative deal - so the deal remains on the cards.”