Liverpool set for £85m injury boost as Real Madrid starter ruled out 'for a month'

The latest injury update is a boost for Liverpool ahead of their Champions League tie with Real Madrid later this month.

Liverpool have gained a potential boost ahead of their clash with Real Madrid later this month as midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni is set to be out for a month.

Having started in the 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, he was brought off in the 46th minute for Braham Diaz. Citing an ankle injury, the French midfielder’s absence will be felt given he had made 14 starts this season across all competitions.

Taking to X, football reporter Fabrizio Romano confirmed and relayed the news from Spain. ‘Aurélien Tchouameni has sprained his left ankle, tests have confirmed today. He will be out for around one month, as @AranchaMobile reports.’

The news is a hammer blow for Madrid who will likely field Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga in his place - but they aren’t full of options in this position after Toni Kroos’ retirement. Plus, the club are in a state of disarray after losing to Milan and Barcelona in recent games - and the ongoing speculation that Kylian Mbappe has unsettled the harmony in what was a double-winning side last season only further enhances Liverpool’s chances of enjoying a victory over their bitter rivals.

Following the upcoming international break, Liverpool will face Real Madrid three days after playing Southampton in the Premier League. Madrid are set to arrive at Anfield on November 27, a few days after facing Leganes away in La Liga.

Given that the reigning champions currently sit 17th in the long league table, they will want to take something from the game to ensure they move closer to the automatic eight spots. A win may be needed given they face the reigning Europa League champions Atalanta away in their next game, followed by RB Salzburg and Brest.

While being sat 17th out of 36 team may sound like a dramatic falloff, they are just one point off sixth-place Manchester City who have seven points. It is likely they will target wins over Salzburg and Brest and hope for positive results in their other two tougher fixtures.

But Tchouameni, who was once a key target for Liverpool before he signed for Madrid for £85m in 2022, will be a significant miss at Anfield on a night where Arne Slot’s men will take it to Carlo Ancelotti’s team of superstars, who are currently on the ropes after a difficult spell.