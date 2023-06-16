Gareth Southgate explains what Liverpool star needs to improve in new role

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold may be about to replicate his late-season form in an England shirt, following Gareth Southgate’s recent admission.

The defender is part of the England squad for the two upcoming Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia across the next few days. Both are opportunities for Southgate try out alternate tactics, given both countries are not expected to be a strong challenge for the Three Lions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of those alternate tactics would be allowing Alexander-Arnold to emulate his new inverted-role from club level in an England shirt. It would mean starting at right-back before then drifting into midfield more centrally on the ball to affect the game in a different way. This role was seen during Liverpool’s run-in at the end of the season as Jurgen Klopp’s side won seven of their last nine games due to their tactical switch - in which Alexander-Arnold was one of the main beneficiaries.

Speaking ahead of the two fixtures, Southgate admitted that is certainly a possibility that Alexander-Arnold can replicate his form and position in midfield for his country, but he also explained where he needs to improve: “Well, let’s see! You know that I think he is more than capable of playing there and it can be really exciting. If we were to do that, we would not be expecting perfection.

“There’s a lot to learn, particularly without the ball. It is different areas of the pitch. With the ball, that is a more straightforward transition for him. He has been playing there a little bit more for his club so it is something for us to consider, definitely.”