The forward is one of the most potent forwards in Europe and could be the target of PSG.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has reportedly met with the president of Paris Saint-Germain whilst on international duty.

The news will certainly worry fans as the French club have lost Lionel Messi this summer to Inter Miami and they are currently eyeing up a big-name replacement, which could come in the form of Salah. After all, they are one of the richest clubs in Europe and could easily better the reported £400k-a-week record wage that Liverpool offered last summer.

According to Sports Zone, via GFFN, PSG’s President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has met with Salah in Morocco. The content of the discussions are not known, but with Messi departed and varying reports of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar’s potential futures at the club up in the air, but the media outlet claims that the Al-Khelaifi has been in touch with Salah since the Qatar World Cup to bring the forward to the Parc des Princes.

One area PSG could look to exploit is the fact that the 31-year-old will not have Champions League football this season following Liverpool’s failure to finish within the top four. Plus, there is no gurantee of top four for the Reds given the strength of the Premier League as it stands; the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Brighton and Tottenham are all competitors for those precious Champions League qualification places.

Salah recorded a brilliant personal season despite his side’s overall struggles. Netting 30 times whilst also providing 16 assists was a sensational return in all competitions and it put the Egyptian within the top few plays in Europe for goal contributions. Even at 31, physically he looks as strong as ever with no signs of slowing down - if anything he’s getting better.