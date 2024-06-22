Getty Images

Euro 2024: The Liverpool defender played 53 minutes before being substituted in midfield.

Football pundit duo Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville both agreed on Trent Alexander-Arnold after England’s draw with Denmark.

The Three Lions fell to a disappointing draw in their second group game despite netting an early Harry Kane goal. Criticism was rife throughout the squad but there was a clear lack of cohesion in midfield and many of England’s star names looked disjointed despite their obvious qualities.

Alexander-Arnold started in midfield but was withdrawn less than 10 minutes into the second half. Alongside Declan Rice, who also struggled, the Liverpool star struggled to effect the game to anywhere near the level he does at club level and Carragher took to X to claim that England have to make a tough decision with their starting line-up.

He wrote: ‘#England have to sacrifice quality in Trent & Foden for energy in Gallagher or Mainoo & pace in Gordon. Kane needs pace either side of him & Rice needs more help in midfield. Go 433 & drop Bellingham slightly deeper.’

Despite the struggles overall, he still managed to create more chances (3) or played more line-breaking passes in the final third (5) than any other England player and he tried to be positive when the opportunity arose. Ian Wright even called upon the rest of the team to do better, claiming that a lack of movement meant he had no-one to pick out with his passing range. “Trent is going to need movement up there, there is no movement up there” he said on ITV. Whereas Neville, who also spoke on ITV’s coverage of the game, believes the inability to make it work with Alexander-Arnold is something that is hard to believe - and something that may haunt the team as Gareth Southgate fails to get the best out of a hugely talented squad. “We’ll look back in 5-10 years and laugh how we couldn’t get Trent Alexander-Arnold in the team. Now Walker also needs to be in the team but I think we’ll laugh.”