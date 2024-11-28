Getty Images

Liverpool transfer rumours: The former Man United defender has backed the Liverpool star to not upset the fanbase.

Gary Neville believes Liverpool star Mohamed Salah isn’t ‘stupid enough’ to alienate the fanbase after his recent contract comments.

The club’s highest-ever player is currently set to leave the club at the end of the season unless the club and player come to an agreement over a new deal. Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, the forward is part of an uncertain trio who could all leave for nothing - and who could agree pre-contracts as early as January.

The plot thickened over the weekend as Salah chose to head to the mixed zone and speak to Liverpool outlets regarding his current situation. He revealed the club hasn’t spoke to him directly and expressed his frustrations. As it stands, he has 12 goals and 10 assists in 19 games in all competitions and is in red-hot form which only makes his current situation more baffling.

Speaking on The Overlap US, the Manchester United icon said: "Mo Salah at this moment in time is doing a brilliant job on the pitch, but he's also doing a very good job off the pitch.

"He's balancing. He isn't stupid enough to alienate himself from the fans because he recognises that would be very short-lived in Liverpool. So he's basically talking very fondly about the fans and how he loves the club and he's very passionate.

"But he's also, on the other side of it, sending a message to the hierarchy. He's even [avoided] alienating the manager, so [he loves] the manager, the fans and the club, but he's saying to the sort of sporting director or owners, he's applying a bit of pressure to them, which means the fans might [do the same]."

Continuing, he reiterated that the club will eventually have to go straight to the player regarding the contract, given his significance. "I think Liverpool will go to Mo Salah at some point. I don't know why they aren't communicating with him," he said. "I can't believe Liverpool wouldn't have done that.

"It would surprise me if Liverpool as a football club – with their experience of handling transfers and recruitment brilliantly for many, many years – haven't said to Salah's agent a few months ago or at the start of the season, 'shall we sit down after Christmas and look at this in January?

“We're both mature, we know you've got six months left, let's see how the season goes, see whether you're enjoying it, see whether we're enjoying it'. That would have been the smartest thing to have done."