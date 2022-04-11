The pundit was left doubting himself after a high-quality tussle at the Etihad over the weekend.

Gary Neville has piled praise on the calibre of full-back play on display during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with title rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had to fight from a goal behind twice at the Etihad to rescue a point to keep themselves within touching distance of the defending champions at the summit of the Premier League table.

Diogo Jota struck in the 13th minute to cancel out an early Kevin De Bruyne opener, before Sadio Mane levelled things up again shortly after the interval following a well-taken goal from Gabriel Jesus.

The Reds also had to survive a VAR scare, with Raheem Sterling’s effort chalked off partway through the second half after it was judged that he had wandered offside in the buildup, while Riyad Mahrez went on to spurn a glorious opportunity for the hosts late on.

But for all of the attacking prowess on display, it was the quality of performance from both sides’ full-backs that seemingly impressed Neville most.

At one point during the second half, City left-back Joao Cancelo dispossessed Mo Salah before deftly wriggling his way through a series of challenges from both the Egyptian and Reds skipper Jordan Henderson, eventually winning a foul after a robust challenge from the former halted his progress.

Reacting to the incident during Sky Sports’ broadcast of the match, commentator Martin Tyler suggested that the City star was “too good” to be a full-back.

Seeing the funny side of the comment, former England right-back Neville responded: “Are they that good or were we that bad?”

The ex-Manchester United defender also alluded to how impressed he was by Liverpool talent Trent Alexander-Arnold as well.