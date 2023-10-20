German journalist issues transfer update on Liverpool’s £40m midfield target
Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for the midfielder in the summer transfer window.
Liverpool are no longer involved with any discussions or links to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone.
The French midfielder was linked heavily during the summer, alongside Khephren Thuram but they opted for Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch instead.
Kone suffered a patella issue during the U21 European Championships which kept him out for well over a month and a half which ruled out any potential deals - and Liverpool were linked with a move if it wasn’t for the untimely injury.
Since returning to full fitness, he has extended his current deal by one year but it is likely that the 22-year-old will be leaving the club in the near future, be it during January or next summer.
Now, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg has revealed that while he will be allowed to leave during the winter months, Liverpool are not involved in any such deal.
“Despite the extension, Koné is allowed to leave M’Gladbach in the winter. Price tag: €40-45 million.
“He intends to take the next step at the latest in the summer. He’s on Bayern’s list. Liverpool is currently not a topic. No talks/negotiations with Liverpool FC.”
Kone has played just 106 minutes since returning from injury on September 23 during the 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig; he also featured in the final game before the international break as his side drew 2-2 with Mainz. With the Reds securing a midfield quartet of signings to go alongside the experienced Thiago and the brilliant young talents of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic - Liverpool look set for a number of years with their talented engine room.